OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Statewide, dry and warm weather helped Idaho grain and vegetable producers seed their fields in the week ending Sunday, according the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its weekly crop-weather report.
There were 6.7 days suitable for field work in Idaho last week, up from 6.6 the previous week.
In eastern Idaho, some Teton County grain producers started to plant.
In south-central Idaho, winter triticale was chopped in preparation for approaching corn planting in Jerome and Twin Falls counties. Some first-cutting alfalfa began in Jerome County. Low morning temperatures in Jerome County may have brought a touch of frost to sugar beets in low-lying areas.
In northern Idaho, Boundary County reported good spring planting progress. Emerging grain crops also looked good. Maturity levels lagged due to previous cold spring conditions. Pastures and hay were also running behind in northern Idaho.
Topsoil moisture for the week ending Sunday was zero percent very short, 16% short, 74% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture was zero percent very short, 9% short, 69% adequate and 22% surplus.
Pasture and range conditions in Idaho were zero percent very poor, 10% poor, 15% fair, 46% good and 29% excellent.
Winter wheat condition was 2% very poor, 3% poor, 38% fair, 50% good and 6% excellent.
Spring wheat condition was 8% very poor, 10% poor, 19% fair, 59% good and 4% excellent.
Barley condition was 6% very poor, 11% poor, 21% fair, 50% good and 12% excellent.
Sugar beet condition was zero percent very poor, zero percent poor, 12% fair, 64% good and 24% excellent.