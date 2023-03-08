Ag Summit photo

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, right, presents a governor’s award for lifetime achievement to Soda Springs farmer Scott Brown Feb. 21 during the 28th Annual Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit.

 Submitted photo

BOISE — Six Idahoans received governor’s awards for excellence Feb. 21 during the 28th Annual Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit.

The summit attracts a couple hundred farmers, ranchers and others involved in all aspects of the state’s agricultural industry.


