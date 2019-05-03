OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Warmer weather and increased sunlight improved pasture conditions in Idaho during the past week, continuing to melt snow and allow for field work, according the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its weekly crop-weather report.
There were 5.7 days suitable for field work in Idaho last week, up from 4.5 the previous week.
In eastern Idaho, Power County had a cold and windy weekend. Warm temperatures and sunshine in Teton County melted snow in the valley and greened up pastures. Soil moisture was good.
In south-central Idaho, pastures and winter wheat fields were in good condition. Irrigation started around Jerome and Twin Falls counties. Cereal planting wrapped up. Corn planting started, but many growers waited for warmer soils. Sugar beets were emerging. Recent heat in Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome, and Twin Falls counties showed improved rangeland conditions.
Spring work started in northern Idaho. Planting began on higher ground. The Kootenai River Valley low lands were too wet to start field work.
Topsoil moisture for the week ending Sunday was zero percent very short, 4% short, 73% adequate and 23% surplus. Subsoil moisture was zero percent very short, 1% short, 76% adequate and 23% surplus.
The pasture and range condition was zero percent very poor, 6% poor, 28% fair, 34% good and 32% excellent.
Winter wheat condition was zero percent very poor, 3% poor, 31% fair, 51% good and 15% excellent.