University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is doing great work when it comes to research that benefits the state’s extensive farm and ranch industry.
But CALS faces a major challenge when it comes to retaining faculty and staff.
That’s the basic message CALS dean Michael Parrella recently relayed to state lawmakers and members of Idaho’s agricultural industry.
CALS, which oversees the nine agricultural research stations located throughout the state, has lost 22 faculty and 53 staff positions over the past 12 months, Parrella told member of the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Jan. 25.
That’s an overall turnover rate of 16 percent.
Parrella told Food Producers of Idaho members the same thing the week he spoke to JFAC members.
CALS researchers received $36 million in grant funding last fiscal year and are on pace to exceed $40 million in grant funding this year, Parrella said.
“Our researchers are doing incredible research and setting the world on fire,” he told Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. “I feel like the college is firing on all cylinders.”
But, he added, there is no avoiding the fact that the loss of so many faculty and staff is having a major impact on the college at the same time.
“It’s a big issue and we are focused on it, but it’s obviously a huge challenge,” Parrella said.
The high turnover rate is due in large part to faculty and staff accepting higher-paying positions at other universities or in the private sector, he said. That has always been an issue at CALS and the U of I as a whole, he added, but it has become a major problem lately.
The governor’s proposed budget recommends a 5 percent increase for employee compensation and that helps but because of soaring inflation, “We’re basically treading water,” Parrella said.
Parrella said the main solution to lowering the turnover rate is increasing employee pay and CALS has three main options for doing that.
One is to receive more money from the state for employee compensation and another is to free up more money internally from programs that are not absolutely essential and re-direct it toward salaries.
A third option, albeit a non-preferred one, Parrella said, is to not fill some positions when people retire and redistribute that money to remaining positions.
He said losing faculty and staff is not an issue unique to CALS but it is magnified due to the important role that agriculture plays in Idaho’s overall economy and in turn, the role the college’s research stations fulfill in conducting research aimed at providing meaningful solutions to the various complex issues that Idaho farmers and ranchers face.
“It’s a nationwide problem but it’s magnified here because of the impact that agriculture has on rural areas and the state’s economy,” Parrella said.
CALS’ loss of researchers and staff has not gone unnoticed by Idaho’s agricultural industry.
Since 1982, the Idaho Wheat Commission has invested more than $15 million in research and education at the University of Idaho, according to IWC Executive Director Casey Chumrau.
“CALS is an important partner of the Idaho Wheat Commission and conducts vital research on behalf of Idaho wheat growers each year,” she said. “Wheat growers understand that Idaho agriculture benefits from a strong land-grant university.”
Challenges to attracting and maintaining quality staff are felt by the university’s partners, such as farm commodity commissions that in some cases fund multi-year research projects, Chumrau said.
“Many of the researchers are extremely specialized; therefore, losing one puts ongoing projects at risk of going unfinished and losing the previous investments,” she said. “Most issues faced by farmers take years or decades of study. Advancements are slowed significantly by turnover in the research positions.”
Idaho has unique and diverse land and agronomic characteristics that require critical research be done here, under those conditions, to provide farmers with the best science and best management practices to be successful, said Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder.
As the state’s land-grant institution, the University of Idaho has the crucial role of educating the next generation of farmers, ranchers and citizens through teaching, research and agricultural extension programs, she said.
“It’s crucial that the University of Idaho and other Idaho institutions have the financial resources needed to retain and attract the best scientists and professors to do the important work needed to support all Idaho industry and especially the agriculture industry,” Wilder said.
“It is not acceptable that we can’t keep or recruit talented university staff due to grossly low compensation as compared to other institutions and private industry,” she said. “We have already lost too much with the depth of knowledge and skill of those that have already left. It’s time to adequately support universities in their vital role as centers for education, understanding, skills and experience and what that contributes to society in general, and to the state of Idaho.”