This Idaho Farm Bureau Federation photo shows a hay field in southcentral Idaho last year. Idaho exported $1.13 billion worth of agricultural products in 2022, which was a state record for that category and 11 percent more than the 2021 total.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The total value of agricultural exports from Idaho increased by 11 percent in 2022, reaching a record $1.13 billion.

That eclipsed the 2021 total of $1.02 billion, which tied a record set in 2014.


