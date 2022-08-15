Chickens

Federal regulators say poultry producers are disadvantaged by the consolidation of meat processing. 

 Stephen Ausmus/Agricultural Research Service, USDA

The attorneys general of 10 states, including Idaho’s Lawrence Wasden, are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight.

The proposal would require poultry dealers to provide information to producers about the minimum number of chicks they might be given to raise and what the dealers have paid other producers, among other information.

Recommended for you