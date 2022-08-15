Ag rent
Wheat is harvested in an East Idaho field Aug. 3. According to USDA, the average cost to rent cropland in Idaho rose 8 percent this year compared with last year.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

The average cost to rent cropland in Idaho rose 8 percent this year compared with last year, according to USDA data released Aug. 5.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates average cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho at $194 an acre in 2022, up $14, or 8 percent, compared with 2021.

