People shop at the Boise Farmers Market on Aug. 13. Idaho farmers markets appear to have bounced back nicely since the beginning of the COVID restrictions. 

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho’s farmers markets had a tough go early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but they appear to have bounced back nicely since then and some are reporting record sales, traffic and vendor numbers.

“We have bounced back,” said Tamara Cameron, executive director of the Boise Farmers Market. “We are back to our pre-pandemic figures as far as sales go. It’s been a good year.”

