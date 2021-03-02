Gas pump

Gas prices are on the rise in Idaho this week, a delayed effect of recent storms in the Midwest and Southeast.

 By Georgiy Datsenko via 123rf.com

Idaho gas prices have jumped, AAA Idaho reports, and are now more expensive than they were a year ago for the first time in nearly a year.

“You’re definitely feeling the sting if you fill up today,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

The state average, at $2.60 a gallon, is up 15 cents from a month ago and 7 cents from a year ago; the U.S. average, by comparison, is $2.72 a gallon, up by 30 cents in a month.

AAA is forecasting that Idaho gas prices will continue to rise, possibly topping $3 a gallon. “With this kind of incredible volatility, there’s a chance that March could bring some of the highest pump prices of 2021,” Conde said.

Current prices AAA is reporting in Idaho: Boise, $2.68; Coeur d’Alene, $2.54; Idaho Falls, $2.46; Lewiston, $2.61; Pocatello, $2.52; and Twin Falls, $2.46.

AAA attributed the increases to rising crude oil prices and abnormally low refinery production, in addition to winter storms across the Midwest and Gulf Coast.