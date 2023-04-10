KUNA — It’s hard to believe at first, but there are a few thousand ostriches in Idaho.
The very large, flightless birds are being raised at American Ostrich Farms in Kuna.
“When I first looked at the job, I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s ostriches in Idaho,’” says Sarabeth Henderson, the animal husbandry manager at the 120-acre ostrich farm.
Alas, there are. And lots of them.
AOF Founder and CEO Alex McCoy got the idea to raise ostriches while training for an Ironman triathlon in South Africa.
He tried ostrich one day to satisfy his red meat craving. He instantly fell in love with the taste and energy jolt he got from the meat.
“I ate this huge ostrich steak,” says McCoy. “It tasted just like beef; it was amazing and satisfied my red meat craving. … From that moment on, I was hooked.”
It didn’t take long for McCoy, an Idaho native from the Wood River Valley area, to think about the possibility of raising ostriches in the Gem State.
“Long story short, I left my previous career to bring ostrich to America,” he says.
He left his career in investment banking and venture capital to do just that.
In 2014, he opened the AOF ranch, which now has upward of 2,000 ostriches depending on the time of year.
McCoy says ostrich meat tastes just like beef and has similar nutrition benefits.
“This product doesn’t require consumers to do a whole switch; it’s not something bizarre or a new flavor profile,” he says. “This is red meat that tastes just like beef. If you like beef, if you like hamburgers and steaks, you’re going to like ostrich.”
American Ostrich Farms sells its meat via its website — AmericanOstrichFarms.com — and their product is delivered every week, anywhere in the nation.
The primary business focus of AOF is ostrich meat, which can be thought of as red meat with wings.
“Traditionally, ostriches were raised primarily for their hides,” McCoy says. “Ostrich meat recently has become more attractive as an alternative red meat.”
Ostrich eggs are enormous and one of them is equivalent to about 24 chicken eggs, which they taste similar to, McCoy says. However, AOF can make more money raising each egg to adulthood than it could by selling the eggs themselves.
“It’s worth a lot more to us as a real-live ostrich than as 24 chicken eggs, as awesome as that sounds,” he says.
The infertile eggs are blown out and sterilized and AOF sells those as crafts.
“It’s a natural thing that’s shockingly large and very different from something that you might find on your bookshelf,” McCoy says.
While ostriches are more commonly associated with Africa, they fare well in southern Idaho’s arid desert climate.
The birds don’t like humidity and they thrive here as long as they’re kept dry, Henderson says.
“They are not humid-tolerant; that’s why the arid environment here is so useful to them,” she says. “They do really well with dry. They can do cold, as long as it’s dry.”
Especially during the wintertime, “It’s all about keeping them dry,” McCoy says. “As long as we keep them inside and give them shelter when it’s raining or snowing, they’re fine. By the way, ostriches love Idaho because it’s dry.”
Ostriches may not be able to fly but since they can run at speeds greater than 40 mph, they are easily the fastest birds on land.
Henderson says big male ostriches weigh from 250 to 280 pounds, while females oftentimes are 150 to 175 pounds and sometimes top 200 pounds.
Henderson and McCoy describe the animals as gentle and curious.
“Their disposition is curious,” McCoy says. “They are super curious, and they’re very social. If one bird goes and does something, the others follow.”
The birds are mostly docile and gentle but there are a few males that are on the aggressive side, which is something the farm is trying to breed out of the birds, Henderson says.
“That’s the type of stuff we want to get out of our genetics,” McCoy says. “For the safety of our staff, a mean ostrich is an ostrich that’s going to be in the freezer soon.”
Sometimes, the birds are goofy, especially when it’s windy, Henderson says.
“If it gets a little windy but it’s a nice day otherwise, the adults do this little happy dance,” she says. “They swing around in circles with their wings up in the air. They’re extremely animated, fun critters.”
AOF is not conducting farm tours at this time, although it’s something the business would like to do in the future, McCoy says.
“We would love to do tours in the future but we’re just not set up for it yet,” he says.
AOF employs 26 people and part of the draw for them is the uniqueness of the job, McCoy says.
“That’s how we attract employees here,” he says. “You are the most interesting person at the cocktail party. You work at an ostrich farm.”
During the COVID pandemic, AOF lost access to the processing plant it was using so the farm built its own.
“So now we’re a completely vertically integrated operation, from genetics research and feeding and hatching and processing to direct distribution sales to consumers,” McCoy says.
American Ostrich Farms having its own processing plant has opened up opportunities for other Idaho producers, including Boise River Lamb, a Caldwell ranch that sends its animals there.
Having the operation “helps support all of Idaho agriculture because it provides additional processing capacity that allows other producers to explore direct-to-consumer opportunities,” says Boise River Lamb owner Liz Wilder. “It really opens the door for all of us to take advantage of that marketing opportunity for direct-to-consumer sales.”
A baby ostrich pops out at 2 to 3 pounds and about a foot tall. It grows almost a foot every month and is a good 6 feet tall at six months.
Adult ostriches eat about 5 pounds of feed per day, need little water and reach a height of 7 to 8 feet.
Those are some of the things AOF knows about the birds. But there is a lot that it doesn’t know, McCoy says.
“There is a big learning curve,” he says. “Raising ostriches is not easy. This is not like raising cows or sheep where we’ve been doing that for millennia and people know what they’re doing. With ostrich, we’re writing a lot of this book ourselves.”
He says there is very little research on raising ostriches commercially. “Ostriches is such a small industry that we have so much yet to learn.”
There have been a lot of studies conducted about the cattle, sheep and poultry industries, Henderson says.
“In ostriches, none of that has been done, so we don’t have that basis of knowledge to build from and we’re really literally building it from scratch,” she says.
But AOF is definitely tracking the data as it goes, Henderson adds.
“Relevant information that should get tracked is getting tracked here,” she says. “That way, we can look and see the patterns and actually build manual-type information so that eventually if Alex got it in his brain to do it, we could sit down and write an ostrich manual because we’ll have the data to track it.”
McCoy says he has no second-guesses about his decision to leave the investment banking and venture capital world and invest his life in ostrich farming.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve built and we’re really just getting started,” he says. “It’s a lot more work than I thought it would be, but it’s rewarding because we’re the first people actually doing this.”
Henderson says the farm is looking for “bird team members” and anyone interested in working there can contact AOF through its website.
