BOISE, Idaho – Four Idaho lawmakers are creating a new bipartisan, bicameral organization, the Farm, Ranch and Timber Issues Caucus. The Caucus will address issues of the citizens, communities and counties who rely on them, and the affiliated industries.
“The challenges facing our farmers, ranchers and loggers keep getting more complicated, so this is the perfect time for all of us to come together,” said Representative Troy.
The four original founders include Representatives Caroline Nilsson Troy (R-Genesee) and Sally Toone (D-Gooding) and Senators Bert Brackett (R-Rogerson) and Janie Ward-Engelking (D-Boise).
“The uniqueness of a joint Caucus can’t be overstated,” said Representative Toone. “We will be bringing many perspectives together to focus on issues impacting all of Idaho.”
Caucus members will explore ways to act together to ensure Idaho has a comprehensive policy strategy to ensure communities grow and flourish. Topics could include value-added processing, broadband, economic development, rural health care, education, and infrastructure. The Caucus will be a point of contact, so these issues are heard on every level within the Statehouse and our agencies.
The Caucus will meet regularly during the Idaho legislative session and is open to members regardless of the makeup of the district they represent.
The first meeting will happen at Noon on February 3, 2020 in the House Republican Caucus Room.
Contact: Representative Caroline Nilsson Troy (cntroy@house.idaho.gov) and Representative Sally Toone