Horse dies in collision near St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY (RSJ) − According to Fremont County officials, a horse had a collision with a vehicle Monday evening sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries confirmed that the horse died.
Officials said that those involved in the crash are OK and that the driver was not cited for anything and broke no laws.
Officials said that the horse belonged to John Bailey and that it is unknown as to how the horse got out on the road.
Custer Co. officials hear about grouse plan
CHALLIS (CM) — A draft sage grouse management plan and environmental impact statement released early this month likely means changes in some activities and projects on public lands in five Western states, a representative of the Bureau of Land Management told the Custer County commissioners last week.
Some livestock grazing objectives have changed and former sagebrush focal areas are now categorized as important until populations recover from a recent drop, said Bart Zwetzig. The plan affects land in Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.
Stricter mitigation measures to protect sagebrush habitat will apply to all sage grouse habitat on public lands, not just areas formerly categorized as priority habitat areas, Zwetzig said.
Idaho has three categories of sage grouse habitat: priority, important and general. All areas are being treated as important until populations rebound. Sage grouse populations recently dropped below baseline numbers set in 2011. When the three-year average population dipped below that level it triggered increased mitigation for projects.
Local sage grouse lek counts were down a bit last year, Zwetzig said, after populations were “off the charts high” two years ago. An increase in the bird population for any one year could boost numbers back above the baseline, he said.
Open house set for Peterson retirement
PRESTON (PC) — The Franklin County Farm Service Agency is hosting an open housto celebrate the 35-year career of Layne Peterson. The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, at 98 E. 800 N. Suite 2, Preston. His last day is Jan. 3.
Peterson has served the producers of Franklin County through implementing U.S. Farm Bill programs. The director for the Southern Farm Service Agency District, he covers seven counties, from Cassia and Minidoka counties on to the Wyoming border and from Pocatello south, he said.
Working in a timely manner to make a difference for producers, has been satisfying, he said. And that can be a challenge, because "nothing is constant in the program, because a new bill comes a long every five years," he said.
Working with the farmers to help them meet their objectives has been the next best thing to working his own farm, said Peterson. As a youth, he worked on family farms near Burley. When he lost his father at a young age, Peterson and his brothers took on the farms.
Summers receives national award
DAYTON (PC) Jim Summers, retired Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor from West Side High School, was recently awarded the National Association of Agricultural Educators Lifetime Achievement Award.
"It was a great honor, a nice surprise," said Summers. He taught his entire career at West Side High School.
His favorite aspect of teaching was helping youth make career decisions for themselves in something they enjoy. "College is an excellent choice, but a lot of students enjoy hands-on occupations, such as welding," he said. "I enjoyed helping them find a niche for themselves."
Keeping up with the new technology in the ag and welding industries was a challenge. "It is in a constant state of change," he said. He also enjoyed his interaction with other teachers, both in agriculture and at the school.
One of those teachers is his counterpart at Preston High School. Larin Crossley said he thinks the award is "well deserved. Jim was the most respected ag teacher in Idaho by others in the profession and in the community in which he worked."
Summers was selected from 11 candidates representing Region 1, which includes the nine western states of: Washington, Oregon, California, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The award was presented at the 70th annual NAAE Convention held in San Antonio, Texas.
Summers taught at West Side High School for 41 years, mentoring 37 student teachers and working with hundreds of high school students as a classroom instructor and FFA adviser.
Orme named Fremont Co. F.B. Woman of the Year
FREMONT COUNTY (RSJ) — Deanna Sommer Orme won the Fremont County Farm Bureau’s Woman of the Year award.
Shawna Orme Boles, Deanna Orme’s daughter, said that her mother was born to Nicholas Josiah Sommer and Kerma Gail White. Orme was the oldest of six kids, and her father was a farmer despite a long heritage of stone masonry.
Boles said that Orme, as a young girl, helped on the farm by bringing in the family cow for milking and spent lots of time outside.
One year while living in Roberts, the family ordered a threshing machine for some of their crops, and by the time the machine got there, it was too late.
“When the grain was finally fully ripened, the newly ordered threshing machine had not yet been delivered, and a horrible wind came and threshed the grain out onto the ground,” Boles said.
Boles said that it was her grandmother and great aunts who taught Orme sewing, cooking, gardening, other housework and how to take care of children.
Orme went to Madison High School in Rexburg. There, she was part of the thespian club, ping pong club, ski club, student council and Pepper Club and was in the marching band.
"Later, it was the reason she met my dad, Larry Orme, as her band was marching for their homecoming game in Logan at Utah State where my dad was attending agricultural college.
Orme has healed farmers, traveled the country in band, rode horses, helped on the farm, helped raise a family and even encountered grizzlies.