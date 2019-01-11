Woman charged for shooting at worker
RIGBY (JS) — Rigby resident Marcia McNabb, 72, was arrested Nov. 2 after she fired shots at Burgess Canal & Irrigation Co. employee William Boulter.
McNabb’s preliminary hearing was delayed and has yet to be rescheduled.
According to an affidavit, Boulter told Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy he had been cleaning the canal with a track hoe when he saw McNabb holding a rifle. He then turned the hoe to shield himself. Being afraid, he drove away after he saw McNabb point the gun at him. As he was leaving, he reported that he heard a small-caliber rifle shot.
Boulter told the deputy that he has the right to tend the canal, and that he was not on McNabb’s property. He said he does not interact with her due to past incidents, including a time when she began throwing rocks at the track hoe.
The deputy stated past incidents did not involve a gun.
McNabb admitted to the deputy to firing shots at Boulter with a .22 rifle. The deputy then arrested McNabb.
McNabb was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable with up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Heat lamp fire that burns Preston barn
PRESTON (PC) — While on patrol at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, a Preston City Police offier noticed a fire burning late Jan. 10 at a Preston residence that consumed a barn and the animals within.
Homeowner Shery Beckstead, was unaware of the fire, said Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed. He said the blaze ignited when a heat lamp in the barn got too close to animal bedding material.
“She has worked so hard on this place,” said her mother, Marcia Hansen, who was one the scene as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. The place once belonged to Beckstead’s grandfather, and Marcia’s father, Garland Kidd.
Franklin County Fire District had two engines and two tenders and 13 firemen respond.
Fremont F.B. Woman of the Year named
FREMONT COUNTY (RSJ) — Deanna Sommer Orme won the Fremont County Farm Bureau’s Woman of the Year award.
Shawna Orme Boles, Deanna Orme’s daughter, said that her mother was born to Nicholas Josiah Sommer and Kerma Gail White. Orme was the oldest of six kids, and her father was a farmer despite a long heritage of stone masonry.
Boles said that Orme, as a young girl, helped on the farm by bringing in the family cow for milking and spent lots of time outside.
One year while living in Roberts, the family ordered a threshing machine for some of their crops, and by the time the machine got there, it was too late.
“When the grain was finally fully ripened, the newly ordered threshing machine had not yet been delivered, and a horrible wind came and threshed the grain out onto the ground,” Boles said.
Boles said that it was her grandmother and great aunts who taught Orme sewing, cooking, gardening, other housework and how to take care of children.
Orme went to Madison High School in Rexburg. There, she was part of the thespian club, ping pong club, ski club, student council and Pepper Club and was in the marching band.
“Later, it was the reason she met my dad, Larry Orme, as her band was marching for their homecoming game in Logan at Utah State where my dad was attending agricultural college.
Orme has healed farmers, traveled the country in band, rode horses, helped on the farm, helped raise a family and even encountered grizzlies.