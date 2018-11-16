That Famous Preston Night Rodeo named best
PRESTON (PC) — For the fifth year in a row, That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has been voted the Best Large Rodeo of the Year in Idaho for the Wilderness Circuit.
“Every year, the cowboys vote for the best rodeo of the year. Cowboys voting means you are running a good show,” said Kris Beckstead, rodeo chairwoman.
“I think its because when they come to town they really feel that hometown spirit,” said rodeo committee member Jeff Hollingsworth. “We feed them breakfast and dinner. They like the ground. We’ve built up a good tradition. Thanks to the community! It takes a lot of people to make it work.”
Police nab turkey 'terrorizing' Shoshone
SHOSHONE (T-N) — A loose turkey "terrorizing" the city of Shoshone was taken into police custody Nov. 7.
The rogue bird was spotted near the 500 block of North Fir Street mid-afternoon, the City of Shoshone Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Its reign of terror didn't last long, however, as officers managed to "wrangle up" the turkey about an hour later.
Police have asked the owners of the turkey to call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 — but claiming the bird comes at a price.
"You must say 'gobble gobble' when they answer the phone," the department wrote, "or you can message us directly on our Facebook page. In which case you’ll have to do an embarrassing dance to get your bird back."
USDA offers loans for underserved farmers
BOISE (USDA) ― The USDA’s Idaho Farm Service Agency reminds producers that it offers farm-ownership and farm-operating loans to underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers and ranchers, according to a news release.
Underserved or beginning farmers and ranchers who cannot obtain commercial credit from a bank can apply for FSA direct or guaranteed loans.
“Farming and ranching is a capital intensive business and FSA is committed to helping producers start and maintain their agricultural operations,” said Acting State Executive Director Brian Dansel. “FSA loans are designed to make sure that everyone has access to credit including underserved, and beginning farmers and ranchers. Last year, Idaho FSA obligated $59,601,134 in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers.”
USDA defines underserved applicants as a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities. For farm loan program purposes, underserved groups are American Indians or Alaskan Natives, Asians, blacks, Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders, Hispanics and women.
For more information on the FSA farm loans, contact your local FSA office or visit https://www.farmers.gov.