Bureau supports action on wolves
BOISE (IFB) — During their annual meeting Dec. 4 through 6, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members voted to support a more aggressive approach to controlling problem wolves during winter months, when it is easier to track them because of the snow.
Voting delegates from the federation’s 37 county organizations voted unanimously to support a mandate from the Legislature to Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials to allow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to more aggressively control problem wolves during winter months.
Wildlife Services partners with the state to solve conflicts between humans and animals.
According to FWS, wolf kills of Idaho livestock hit a record 113 during fiscal year 2018, which ended June 30.
Extension educator earns top 4-H honor
CHALLIS (CM) — Sarah Baker, associate Extension professor with University of Idaho Extension Service, received the distinguished service award at the 2018 National Association of Extension 4-H Agents conference in Columbus, Ohio, in October.
Baker, an East Fork resident, was one of 75 4-H professionals from across the United States to win the national award this year. The award recognizes members for their accomplishments in achievement, leadership, service and communication.
She’s the sole Extension educator in Custer County, based in Challis. She conducts programming in beef and range management and manages the Custer County 4-H program, among other responsibilities.
The Extension agent association is a globally recognized, culturally diverse network for 4-H youth development professionals. Cooperative extension staff members who work with 4-H programs are eligible to join.
Nampa Meridian Irrigation tax due Thur.
NAMPA (IP) — Officials with Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District, the valley’s largest irrigation district, are alerting more than 41,000 residents with property inside the district’s boundaries that payments for 2018 irrigation taxes are due Thursday.
People with questions about their assessment payment or the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District should call the district office at 208-466-7861. For more information visit nmid.org.