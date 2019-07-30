Active logging operations on the Blue Creek West timber sale started in late July, aimed at reducing hazardous fuels and improving forest health conditions in the Bureau of Land Management’s Wallace Forest Conservation Area at Blue Creek Bay in Coeur d'Alene.
Logging will focus on the removal of dead and dying Douglas fir and grand fir trees that have been affected by root disease.
Logging operations will commence in two treatment areas on the east side of Yellowstone Trail Road. Once completed, operations will then move to the west side of the area adjacent to Bonnell Road.
Active vegetation treatments in the WFCA will help preserve the health and character of the mature forest, while protecting the safety of visitors, according to a BLM press release. Root disease can cause trees to rot from the inside and fall without warning, often while appearing to be perfectly healthy, creating a public safety issue near and around the recreation area.
Following harvesting activities, treated areas will be planted with more root disease-tolerant species including western larch, ponderosa pine and western white pine.
The logging is part of several phases of vegetation treatments and recreation enhancements in the WFCA. Last fall, work on a 200-foot fuel break began in areas that are adjacent to private lands.
New beer promotes reforestation
A major buyer of Idaho barley for malting has launched a new beer intended to promote ecology and tree planting.
Annheiser Busch has launched Cerveza Patagonia, which has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to become a "tree-positive brand."
The beer maker will plant one tree for every case of the beer that is sold, with trees planted in the regions in which the beer is purchased. The beer also launched a program called #Cervezas4YourService to recognize environmental stewardship, sending the first honoree on a trip to Patagonia.