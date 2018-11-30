Kuna grad meets with ed secretary
(KMN) — Kuna native and Idaho FFA State Reporter Savannah Stroebel was one of seven state officers selected to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who spent time meeting with students and speaking at the Oct. 26 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.
“It was an amazing experience to listen to and speak with a Cabinet member,” Stroebel said. “I never would have imagined that I would find myself having this opportunity, but that’s what the FFA does — it offers students once in a lifetime opportunities to grow and learn.”
The seven state officers were able to share their stories with secretary DeVos, explaining why they decided to take agriculture classes in school and how that decision continued to make a difference in their lives.
“I love to share my story of how a suburban girl decided she wanted to become an agriculture teacher. It was exciting to see how interested secretary DeVos was while listening to our stories,” Stroebel said. “The secretary shared that it is her hope that every student has the opportunity to find something that made them as happy and passionate as agriculture education made us.”
ISU researcher to study war horses
POCATELLO (ISU) ― Idaho State University Professor Philip Homan was awarded a $3,500 research fellowship from the Idaho Humanities Council to conduct research on the experience of the South African war horse from Idaho to the Transvaal.
Homan’s project “‘This Flotsam and Jetsam of Human Passions’: Idaho War Horses to the South African War, 1899-1902,” explores Idaho’s global reach.
Homan is continuing his study of Idaho’s horse dealer, Kittie Wilkins, whose horse ranch provided many of these war horses. The project director is Philip Homan. This is the second IHC Research Fellowship that Homan has received to study women, horses and ranching in Idaho.
Homan, who is an instruction librarian at the ISU Oboler Library, has done extensive research on Kittie Wilkins, known as the “Horse Queen of Idaho,” who raised and sold horses in southern Idaho in the late 1800s and early 1900s. His research on Wilkins was featured by Idaho Public Television in the documentary, “Taking the Reins,” the second episode in IdahoPTV’s new series Idaho Experience, in May.
Homan’s work has included a book-length scholarly biography about Wilkins and publishing numerous popular and scholarly articles on her. He also has presented information about her at scholarly conferences in the U.S. and abroad..
Homan’s grant is one of 34 totaling $115,489 awarded by the Idaho Humanities Council to organizations and individuals.
Lyons named to Co-op Hall of Fame
(F&R) ― Arvid Lyons, of Lewiston, was recently named to the Idaho Co-op Hall of Fame, according to a news release from the Idaho Cooperative Council.
Lyons was hired as general manager of the Lewis-Clark Terminal in Lewiston in 1987, which became one of the largest shippers of grain on the Snake and Columbia river system. He served at the terminal before retiring from the role in 2016. Since then, he has worked part time at the terminal in operations where he gets to go home each day knowing he helped set up the company for future success.
Lyons estimated he has loaded and shipped down the river from Idaho’s only seaport approximately 5,700 barges of wheat and other commodities representing 570 million bushels of wheat.
Lyons also is a past president of Idaho Grain and Feed and Pacific Northwest Grain and Feed. He also was on the board of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association involved in fighting to keep river access on the Snake and Columbia rivers system.
The council annually selects individuals who have demonstrated dedication and service to agricultural cooperatives. Lyons’ award was presented at a recent Northwest Regional Cooperative Conference in Spokane, Wash.