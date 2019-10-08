Newdale farmer seriously injured in tractor accident
NEWDALE - A Newdale farmer is in serious condition after being run over by his tractor Monday sometime between 1 and 2 p.m.
Despite his injuries, the man managed to call 911. Life Flight was called, and the man was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The man is believed to be in his late 60s. His name has not been released.
“He’s injured seriously,” said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.
Idaho Association of Plant Protection to host meeting
TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Association of Plant Protection will host its annual meeting from 1 p.m. Nov. 6 through noon on Nov. 7 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
The conference will cover all aspects of plant protection including entomology, nematology, weed science and plant pathology, according to a press release. Presenters will discuss research results, observations, unusual pest and disease occurrences and other topics. Each presenter will be allotted 15 minutes. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. The cost of registering is $15, and Certified Crop Advisor and Pesticide Recertification credits will be awarded. For more information, contact James Woodhall at 208-722-6701.
Ontario man dies in farm accident
A 42-year-old man died in a farm accident Tuesday when he was pulled into equipment used for harvesting onions, according to the sheriff of Malheur County, Oregon.
The Malheur County Sheriff's Office received a report of the accident at 10:35 p.m Tuesday. Theodore Frahm, of Ontario, Oregon was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Frahm and others were working on farm equipment used to harvest onions and at one point the equipment was turned on and pulled Frahm into the equipment, according to the news release.
No criminal charges are pending in the case, as the incident has been ruled a farming accident, according to the news release.
Ontario Fire, Nyssa Fire and Treasure Valley Paramedics also responded to the scene.