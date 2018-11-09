Risk Management Symposium today in Moscow
MOSCOW ― The University of Idaho Agricultural Commodity Risk Management and Barker Capital Management & Trading Programs will host a Risk Management Symposium on campus in Moscow from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Researchers and industry professionals will discuss evaluating structural breaks in live cattle basics, wheat basis volatility and forward contracting and a panel discussion on emerging trends in agricultural futures markets.
The symposium will take place in the Ag Science Building, Room 62. The symposium is open to anyone interested in attending.
School bus strikes cow near Downey
DOWNEY (ISJ) — A school bus struck a cow just before 7 a.m. Oct. 31 on Dewey Lane near Downey, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Police reported there were two elementary school children on the bus when the accident occurred. The bus company sent another driver with a new bus to finish the route, while the bus driver returned the bus to the garage at Marsh Valley High School.
The bus driver later sought medical attention in Pocatello for discomfort in his hand, police said.
The cow was in an open-range area, in which Idaho law doesn't require fencing for livestock. Open range law also makes drivers responsible for losses of cattle in collisions.
Farmstead maze land to become office park
MERIDIAN (MP) — A new office park is planned to break ground this spring on the southeast corner of Interstate 84 and Eagle Road.
Eagle View Plaza, a 52-acre office park with a hotel, retail, medical office and apartments, is proposed by developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist in partnership with Idaho Central Credit Union, said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA.
The Farmstead Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival, an annual fall event on the site, plans to move to another location that hasn’t been announced yet, co-owner Hillary Lowe said.
Idaho Central Credit Union plans to use 12 acres of the site for a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building for ICCU, said Ahlquist.
Ahlquist said paperwork is being finalized for the developer’s purchase of the remaining 40 acres.
Travis Hawkes, senior director and investor relations for BVA, said the credit union building, hotel, apartment and another five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building will be complete by 2020.
Preston PTO hosts fundraiser in corn patch
PRESTON (PC) — Preston School District’s parent teacher organization held a well attended and entertaining fall fundraiser Oct. 11 at Nick and Gerry Crookston’s Halloween farm in Preston.
The Crookstons raise pumpkins and a corn patch, specifically for the fall holiday, which they transform into a maze. The PTO added a spook alley, hot chocolate, cotton candy and donuts, said Amy Burbank, PTO president.
Burbank expressed her appreciation to the Crookstons, as well as Wellcome Mart, for lending the use of props for the spook alley.
“They were so good to work with on the details and so helpful with it all,” she said. The event raised $1,300, which will be used for programs at the schools and to help with field trips during the year. The funds also pays for pizza parties to celebrate the PTO’s Student of the Month program.