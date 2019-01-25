Man dies in crash with cattle truck
CAREY (AP) — A 51-year-old man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a cattle truck near Carey.
Idaho State Police said James L. Brannen of Shelley crossed the center line early Tuesday and struck and empty cattle truck head-on. The man’s vehicle spun around the in the lane of travel and ended up blocking the westbound lanes.
KBOI reports the driver of the cattle truck, a 64-year-old Montana man, was wearing a seat belt and not transported. The crash is under investigation by troopers.
Idaho to pay legal fees for court loss
BOISE (IP) — Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Council has set a special meeting for next Wednesday to consider paying $260,000 for attorney fees and costs to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which successfully sued to overturn Idaho’s so-called “ag gag” law. The law sought to criminalize surreptitious filming of agricultural operations; it was overturned in federal court as violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Idaho’s Constitutional Defense Council consists of the House speaker, the Senate president pro-tem, the attorney general, and the governor, who chairs the council. It can vote to spend money from the state’s Constitutional Defense Fund. The fund was originally set up to fund legal efforts to defend the state’s sovereignty, but has largely been used to pay the other side’s legal costs and fees when the state’s lost in court.
The Legislature passed the law after an undercover investigator for a group called Mercy for Animals filmed workers at an Idaho dairy in 2012 violently abusing cows. The state defended the law in federal district court, but lost; the court ruling found that the law’s “primary purpose is to protect agricultural facility owners by, in effect, suppressing speech critical of animal-agriculture practices.” The state appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and lost again.
Water bill clears House, Senate
next
BOISE (AP) — Legislation to end years of litigation and finalize an agreement involving water rights in heavily populated southwestern Idaho cleared the House on Tuesday.
House members voted 67-0 to send to the Senate the bill that involves rights to water that refills three reservoirs in the Boise River system following releases to control flooding.
The bill sponsored by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, next has to clear the Senate and get approval from Gov. Brad Little, who as lieutenant governor took part in negotiations leading up to the agreement.
The legislation makes sure water rights to the refill that are accounted for in the new agreement are protected should additional water storage systems of 1,000 acre-feet or more be built on the Boise River system. An acre-foot of water is an amount of water that covers one acre with 1 foot of water. That’s about 326,000 gallons.
The legislation is needed to remove doubt among the participants in the agreement about future water rights, Bedke said.
Should the bill become law, the agreement between the canal companies, irrigation districts and the state would go to the Snake River Basin Adjudication Court for its consideration. If everything goes according to plan, the court would issue decrees for water rights to the storage refill in the reservoirs following flood-control releases.
Officials want to
cap artesian wells
BOISE (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced legislation to help state officials cap what are thought to be hundreds of artesian wells across southern Idaho in a plan that could help irrigators and a federally protected snail.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Monday unanimously approved moving ahead with legislation that will alter a 1987 law with an expired cost-sharing provision.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman told lawmakers the change is needed to boost pressure in aquifers and avoid confusion about whether the state will partially pay for capping wells on private land. He said a cost-sharing provision that expired in 1992 needs to be removed from the 1987 statute.
He said his agency has capped some artesian wells in some southwestern areas and found water pressure going up. An artesian well is one where natural pressure produces a constant flow of water without the need for pumps.
“As the pressure declines, then, of course, there’s less water that flows from the well,” Spackman said after leaving the meeting. “Many of those water rights holders who rely on those artesian pressures have had to place pumps in their wells so they can divert their water.”
Year’s first bill involves water
BOISE (AP) — The first bill introduced in the 2019 legislative session addresses a water battle that has been building for years in southwestern Idaho.
Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley introduced legislation Jan. 8 that he said is good policy that addresses serious concerns of water users in the Boise River Basin.
At issue is how much water users are entitled to during snow-heavy years when reservoirs fill and water must be released for flood control. Some water rights holders contend the state is wrongly counting that water against how much irrigators can use. Litigation on the complex issue has been in the courts for years.
The bill introduced by Bedke would change state law to say that any new attempts to store water cannot interfere with existing reservoir storage.