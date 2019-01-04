Bird named Fair Manager of the Year
BLACKFOOT (EISF) — Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird was the receiptent of the Kermit Fleming Fair Manager of the Year award at the 93rd annual convention of the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs.
The award is given annually to an outstanding fair manager throughout the 11 states in the Rocky Mountain region and Canadian providences.
“We are fortunate to have Brandon leading the day to day activities of the fair. He works well with people and takes pride in improving the fair experience,” said Fair Board Chairman George Hamilton.
“He is a man of high integrity that is very professional as he runs the fair and is doing a lot to make our Fair even better for the fair patrons,” said Roy Reed, the fair board director representing Bonneville County.
During Bird’s 9-year tenure the fair has set attendance records five out of the past nine years. Several improvements to the grounds have been made including adding and renovating restrooms, additional paved walking paths and the purchasing of property for future expansion projects. Bird has been instrumental in developing a long-term plan that will expand and improve the north side of the fairgrounds.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the best regional fair association in the country,” Bird said.
Trust conserves land near Pocatello
POCATELLO (ISJ) — An anonymous land owner has donated 166 acres of mule deer winter range in the city's Blackrock area to a local land trust, ending one-time plans of converting the property into a high-density subdivision.
The property represents the southern portion of roughly 400 acres the city annexed in 2007, in preparation for the proposed 900-unit residential and commercial South Hills development. But the project stalled during the recession, and the property has changed hands several times since then.
The Dec. 26 gift to the Sage Brush Steppe Land Trust ensures a good chunk of that real estate will remain a stronghold for mule deer and other wildlife in perpetuity.
"The land trust hopes to continue to work in this landscape to create a buffer between core winter range and residential and commercial development," said Matt Lucia, director of the Pocatello-based land trust.
Back when the property was annexed for the subdivision, city officials anticipated strong growth to the south, especially throughout the hills above Century High School, where the subdivision was to be located. Plans for major growth have since shifted to the north.