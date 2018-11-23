Two Idaho counties named disaster areas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The USDA has designated two Idaho counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers in Canyon and Payette counties who suffered losses due to drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is July 8.
Producers in the contiguous Idaho counties of Ada, Gem, Owyhee and Washington, along with Malheur County in Oregon, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for more information at www.farmers.gov/recover.
NRCS Idaho calls for special projects
BOISE (NRCS) — State Conservationist for Idaho Curtis Elke, of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, has announced a call for special project preproposals that must be submitted by Feb. 1.
These Idaho projects where NRCS and its partners for the project can make a bigger impact on a larger scale by targeting a specific set of resource concerns or conservation area within an identified geographical area.
What sets special projects apart from other NRCS state programs is that selected projects will be locally led and demonstrate partnership alliance. Funding may be requested for one to two years.
To be considered for funding, producers should submit preproposals through their local NRCS field office. The preproposal must include:
• A brief overview of the project.
• Anticipated practices that are being offered.
• Resource concern(s) that are being addressed.
• Partner involvement and their monetary and/or in-kind contribution.
• Total cost estimate if this project was to be fully funded.
• A map of the proposed project area.
• Other information deemed pertinent in justifying the funding of this project.
Corn stored in Idaho down from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — Corn stored in off-farm locations in Idaho totaled 2.19 million bushels Sept. 1, down from 3.29 million bushels a year ago, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In Washington, corn stored in off-farm locations also was down, totaling 5.24 million bushels, down from 6.37 million bushels a year earlier.
Nationally, corn stored in all positions totaled 2.14 billion bushels, down from 2.29 billion bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were up 1 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 21 percent compared to the previous year.