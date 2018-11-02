Washington County named primary disaster area
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) —Idaho’s Washington County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area, the USDA announced Monday.
Producers who suffered losses due to a recent drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
The designation allows the FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.
Producers in the contiguous counties of Adams, Gem and Payette in Idaho, along with Baker and Malheur counties in Oregon, also are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 17.
For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/recover.
Cow on road causes cattle trailer to roll
PRESTON (PC) — Dozens of black cows were rounded up from an overturned semi trailer Oct. 25, according to a sheriff's report
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck, Andrew Oudshoorn, Canada, was hauling 41 cows to Hyrum, Utah, for Van Raay Paskal Trucking out of Canada about 9:20 p.m. He came upon a large cow belonging to Ivan Jorgenson, which was standing in the road. Oudshoorn was unable to avoid a collision and the steering locked up, tipping the tractor and trailer over, which then slid off the side of U.S. Highway 91.
Oudshoorn was assisted out of the tractor through a broken window. The Franklin County Fire Department assisted with extrication of the remainder of the cattle and assisted in pushing them into a nearby fenced area.
The local brand inspector and several other people assisted in locating the runaway cattle and placing them in a local pasture until they could be inspected and reloaded onto another trailer the next day. No cows had to be put down, at that point, as a result of the accident.
Dattage Towing of Logan, Utah, recovered the tractor.
Damages sustained in relation to the accident included those sustained by three vehicles assisting with gathering cattle, a local property owner’s fence, and Jorgenson’s cow being struck in open range.
UI team advances in water challenge
MOSCOW — A University of Idaho team advanced last week to the final stage of a $10 million competition to find the best way to stop to toxic algae blooms from poisoning drinking water supplies and the environment.
The Everglades Foundation on Wednesday announced four finalists for the George Barley Water Prize. It will be awarded to the team with the best way to remove phosphorus from public waters. Phosphorus causes algae blooms worldwide.
UI environmental chemist Greg Moller, soil scientist Dan Strawn and mechanical engineer Martin Baker finished in the top four teams, winning the right to move on to the final round.
The final phase of the competition, called the “Grand Challenge,” is at Lake Jesup, near Orlando, Fla. Teams will spend 14 months treating a million gallons of water each day headed for the Everglades to prove their technologies can work in warm conditions there.
More information about the UI Clean Water Machine is at www.uidaho.edu/cals/clean-water-machine. More about the prize and the foundation is at EvergladesFoundation.org.
Whitfield receives conservation award
DRIGGS (TVN) — The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, bestowed on land conservation champion and former Teton Regional Land Trust Executive Director Michael Whitfield the distinguished Kingsbury Browne Conservation Leadership Award.
The award, scheduled to be presented in Pittsburgh during the welcome dinner of Rally 2018: The National Land Conservation Conference, honors “an outstanding individual whose vision and creativity have resulted in extraordinary accomplishments for land conservation and the land trust community.”
Named after the conservationist who inspired the Alliance’s founding in 1982, the award ranks among the organization’s highest honors.
“At a time when many land trusts in the West were really asking the question, ‘Should we be working on community-based conservation or should we be focused on landscape-level conservation,’ Michael was one of the first people answering that question with, ‘Both. We should be doing both things,’” said Wendy Ninteman, the Land Trust Alliance’s Western director. “That passion and that commitment and that integrity are really contagious.”
Gooding Pro Rodeo wins Ramuda Award
GOODING (SID) ― The Gooding Pro Rodeo has won the coveted Ramuda Award from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, a national award that honors rodeos for bringing in the best bucking horses that challenge professional rodeo riders and allow them to score high marks during the saddle bronc competition.
The award was announced in a news release from Southern Idaho Tourism.
Gooding Pro Rodeo officials will receive the national award on Dec. 5 at the annual PRCA awards banquet at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. They will receive a Tony Cytka Bronze Sculpture and a new Polaris Ranger UTV, a $9,900 retail value.
“It’s pretty cool, pretty awesome,” said Don Gill, general manager of the Gooding Pro Rodeo. “To be selected for this award is a real honor considering that you are competing against the top rodeos in the nation and Canada.”
This is the first year that the Ramuda Award has been given to a pro rodeo in Idaho, Gill said.
Gill will travel to Las Vegas to receive the award with event volunteers, friends and family.