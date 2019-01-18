Walton garners Gem ‘Woman of the Year’
POCATELLO (EMI) — Janeal Walton of Emmett was honored by the Women’s Leadership Committee of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation at its annual meeting in Pocatello as one of its District Women of the Year.
Walton, who farms in Gem County along with her husband, Dan, was selected as the District 4 honoree.
The Woman of the Year Award recognizes women actively engaged in farming and exhibiting initiative and creativity enhancing the strength of farming and ranching in Idaho.
Walton met her husband working on his family’s Gem County dairy farm. After twenty-five years in Wyoming working in the energy industry, the Walton’s returned to Gem County to operate a 600 acre row-crop farm and 130 head cattle operation. Janeal is active in the branding and vaccinating of the cattle and admits to operating tractors in the field when needed and regularly is part of the irrigation crew.
In addition to raising five children and enjoying 18 grandchildren, Janeal has served as the Gem County Farm Bureau’s Womens Chair and has been active in the community.
She cites being aware of and up to date on many issues as an important part of being involved. Whether its taxes, school board issues, planning and zoning concerns, “if we don’t stand up and fight for those things we will lose our right to farm,” Walton said in her award presentation video.
James Moyer is IIEA Person of the Year
BOISE (F&R) — James Moyer, owner of Irrigation Design, has been selected as the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association’s 2018 Person of the Year.
The award given annually to a distinguished member of the organization who has provided many years of service to the irrigation industry and to the association. The award which is voted on by the officers and board of directors, was given Jan. 9 at the IIEA membership banquet in Nampa. His son, Dustin Moyer, made the presentation.
“I appreciate all the opportunities that this organization has offered me and know that IIEA members are a benefit to their irrigation communities,” said Moyer, 78, of Meridian. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to be associated with this industry and to receive this honor.”
Moyer grew up in the agriculture community of Gooding. For more than 45-years he has done irrigation work, worked at an engineering company and as a draftsman.
Moyer has since worked on numerous projects in the Treasure Valley, Sun Valley, Garden Valley and south-central Idaho. Some of the projects he has been associated with include the Kathryn Albertson Park, the Spurwing Country Club and Bridgetower Subdivision.
Irrigation group elects new officers
BOISE (F&R) — Shane Stevenson, of Agri-Lines Irrigation in Mountain Home, was elected president of the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association during its conference last week in Nampa.
Ryan Nolevanko, of Komet Irrigation in Twin Falls, got the nod as vice president and Daniel Axness, Idaho Power Co. in Boise, was selected as treasurer.
Three new board members were elected to two-year terms: Kent Kidd, of Valmont Industries in Declo; Cole Kaiserman, of Interwest Supply in Caldwell; and Jim Lupton, of Silver Creek Supply in Twin Falls. Marvin Pascual, of Reinke Manufacturing Co. in Federal Way, Wash. will fill the remaining year on Nolevanko’s term. They join Chad Draper, of 2M Co. in Meridian, and Larry Spath, of The Pump House in Nampa. Kendall Rolfe, Rain For Rent in Idaho Falls, will serve as past president.
IIEA members also were selected to serve as committee chairmen for association activities this year. Howard Neibling, of the University of Idaho at Kimberly will serve as education chairman. Dirk Leavitt, of Valmont Industries in American Falls, will serve as scholarship chairman. Tondee Clark, of Boise, has begun her 23rd year as secretary.