Meridian corn maze in nation’s top 10
MERIDIAN (MP) — USA Today has ranked The Farmstead in Meridian as the ninth-best corn maze in the nation this year.
The Farmstead, a corn maze and agritourism business off Eagle Road and Interstate 84, has been operating in Idaho since 1997. The maze’s theme this year is Famous Potatoes, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.
This year, the festival runs until Nov. 3. The Farmstead is run by Jim and Hillary Lowe, who farm about 400 acres in the Meridian-Kuna area as well as run The Farmstead.
Preston soils team wins at state
PRESTON (PC) — They competed and won the Idaho FFA State event held in Burley recently. The West Cassia Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored the event, in conjunction with the Idaho FFA.
Held in wet, muddy conditions, the event required the students to evaluate three land sites and two home sites. Despite the conditions, the team in its second year competing claimed first place, the chapter’s second state championship in the past three years.
Preston placed four members in the top eight: Paytton Alder first overall, Hayden Atkinson fifth, Justis Crossley seventh and Steven Roberts eighth. Each team member also receives a $500 scholarship to University of Idaho upon high school graduation. The team will now move on to represent Idaho in Oklahoma City at the national event in May.
Bayer integrates Soda Springs plant
FRANKFURT, Germany (PC) — Bayer can begin folding Monsanto into its organization as the antitrust-related sale of assets has been completed, fulfilling final requirements by the U.S. Department of Justice, the German drug maker said Aug. 16.
Many people in Franklin County work at Monsanto’s Soda Springs enterprise.
“The integration of Monsanto into the Bayer Group can begin following the completion on Thursday of the divestment by Bayer to BASF of certain crop science businesses with a total sales volume of around 2.2 billion euros,” it said in a statement.
Bayer already closed the deal, becoming the sole owner of Monsanto on June 7 but had to hold off on the integration.
Congressmen get Farm Bureau awards
POCATELLO (IFBF) — All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation have earned the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau Award for their efforts during the 115th Congress.
Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with Reps. Raul Labrador and Mike Simpson, will receive the awards in the coming weeks at various locations.
The Friend of Farm Bureau award is given at the end of each Congress to those members of Congress who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
This award is based upon voting records on Farm Bureau’s priority issues, the number of bills a member has sponsored and co-sponsored, their specific leadership role for Farm Bureau on priority issues and how accessible and responsive that member is to Farm Bureau members and leaders.
According to a University of Idaho study, agriculture is the most important sector in the state’s economy. It showed that agriculture is directly and indirectly responsible for 16 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product as well as $27 billion in sales annually and one of every seven jobs in the state.