Forage reserve
created in E. Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS (AP) — Federal authorities say a reserve forage area in eastern Idaho for livestock displaced by wildfires, drought or other problems will be available next summer.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said the 345-square-mile reserve northwest of American Falls is intended to feed sheep and cattle forced off other grazing areas.
BLM spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler told the Capital Press that the reserve gives livestock producers an option to still make a living when things get tough.
Wheeler said a wildfire can keep livestock off federal public lands for several years.
The federal agency said the reserve is in an area that includes old homesteads and other areas previously seeded with crested wheatgrass.
St. Anthony family’s barn burns down
ST. ANTHONY (RSJ) — Shaylynn Poole Lister was away at work when she found out that her barn was on fire.
Her husband was in Salt Lake City when a neighbor helped get ahold of him. Lister said he found out first.
The barn had a lawn mower, a snow blower some other small items. But the family dog and four chickens also were inside.
“The chickens were incinerated,” Lister said. And her chocolate lab had some bad burns, but he made it out alive. She said the chickens were pets will be missed.
Lister said the dog’s whole body was charred and he has some “bad burns” on his nose, tail and back.
She said the barn was a 12-by-20-foot structure. She said they plan to rebuild in spring and aren’t sure how much the damage will cost them. She said emergency services told her it was some sort of electrical fire.
“I feel overwhelmed and lost,” Lister said. “I don’t know what to do.”
Sugar beet truck rolls in Nampa
NAMPA (IP) — NAMPA — No injuries were reported after sugar beet truck trailer overturned and blocked a Nampa intersection Monday night, according to a Nampa Police Department tweet.
The semi-truck overturned on 12th Avenue South and Seventh Street South. Police responded to the report of the crash at 8:47 p.m.
By 11:19 p.m. the road was opened and the driver was cited with an infraction of making an improper right turn, according to Sgt. Tim Riha.