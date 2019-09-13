Wood River Valley to host annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival
The picturesque Wood River Valley will soon celebrate a tradition that dates back more than 150 years with its annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, scheduled from Oct. 9-13.
The festival, in its 23rd year, highlights the tradition of moving, or trailing, sheep from high mountain summer pastures through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south, according to a press release.
This annual migration is Idaho living history and a weekend long family friendly festival celebrating the people, arts, cultures and traditions of sheep ranching in Idaho and the West. This is not a reenactment; it is living history at its best. This unique and authentic event has national and international appeal, drawing thousands each fall to the charming mountain communities of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley in central Idaho.
The five-day, family friendly Festival includes nonstop activities in multiple venues, including several classes, a Sheep Folklife Fair, a Wool Fest, Championship Sheepdog Trials and the Big Sheep Parade featuring a band of 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.
The 2019 Trailing of the Sheep Festival is presented by Zions Bank, and the Big Sheep Parade is sponsored by the City of Ketchum. Get event schedule and more at www.trailingofthesheep.org
ISDA announces fall pesticide disposal schedule
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced its fall schedule for free pesticide disposals across the state. Agricultural producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.
Collections have already been held Sept. 10 in Idaho Falls, Sept. 11 in Blackfoot and Sept. 12 in American Falls.
Additional collections are scheduled at the following locations:
Burley on Sept. 24 at the BLM — Burley Field Office, 3630 Overland Road; Twin Falls on Sept. 25 at Twin Falls Canal Co., 357 6th Ave. West; and Nampa on Sept. 26 at the Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave.
All collections run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on scheduled days. The program has disposed of more than 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides since 1993.
ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.