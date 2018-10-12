Man dies when car, potato truck collide
POCATELLO (ISJ) — A man is dead after his car rear-ended a potato truck on Interstate 86 west of Pocatello on Saturday night, Idaho State Police said.
Dean Rottini, 57, of Toole, Utah, was pronounced dead at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 8:22 p.m. crash, according to ISP.
Rottini had been transported via ambulance to the hospital after his 2004 Audi TT coupe struck the rear of a 2012 Peterbuilt potato hauler driven by Christian Saldana, 21, of American Falls, ISP said.
Both vehicles were heading westbound on Interstate 86 east of the Arbon Valley exit when the collision occurred and they ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway, state police said.
Rottini was not wearing a seat belt and reports indicated that he was trapped in his wrecked vehicle and required extrication by emergency personnel.
Saldana was wearing a seat belt and did not require hospitalization, state police said.
BLM captures 1,178 mustangs near Nev. line
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has completed the emergency capture of more than 1,000 wild horses on federal land in northern Nevada near the Idaho line.
The agency ordered the emergency roundup in the Owyhee complex in Elko and Humboldt counties because a large wildfire that broke out June 5 burned more than 600 square miles of rangeland, resulting in significant forage loss.
Bureau officials say they gathered a total of 1,178 mustangs and removed 873 they declared as "excess" between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4.
They returned 129 mares to the range after treated with a fertility control drug, along with 151 studs.
The others were transported to the National Wild Horse and Burro Center in Palomino Valley north of Reno, where federal officials intend to offer them for adoption or public sale.
Jefferson Co. to buy weed cargo trailer
RIGBY (JS) — The Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department is planning to purchase an enclosed cargo trailer after receiving approval from the Board of Commissioners Oct. 1.
Department Administrator Mitch Whitmill said they are in need of an enclosed trailer for the protection of the department’s equipment and four-wheelers. They currently use a 20-foot flat-bed trailer that leaves equipment exposed to the elements.
He also said the Idaho Department of Agriculture requires the department to keep all pesticides locked up to avoid people from taking them.
The commissioners unanimously approved the $4,995 purchase.
Nampa OKs equestrian birthday facility
NAMPA (IP) — An equestrian facility for birthday parties and events is in the works in northern Nampa after gaining the approval of the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 14.
Following a public hearing at their latest meeting, Planning and Zoning approved the conditional use permit for an equestrian birthday party facility at 8250 Cherry Lane. The more than 100,000-square-foot property is on about 2.5 acres.
In her proposal, applicant Tammy Wright said the business will provide a controlled environment for people to ride horses during birthday parties and other events. The horse riding will take place inside a round pen in an arena that will be part of the business.
Approval for the conditional use permit is not needed from Nampa City Council unless the decision is appealed.
New head named for Department of Lands
BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have named a new director to lead a state agency that manages 2.4 million acres of state lands that generate money mostly for public schools.
Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Aug. 17 selected Dustin Miller to lead the Idaho Department of Lands.
Miller, 38, has been the administrator of the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation and a member of the Governor’s Natural Resources Cabinet since 2012. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho. He started his career as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.
“His strength is building strong working relationships across state and federal agencies, user groups, the Idaho Legislature, and others to solve complex natural resource issues,” Otter said in a statement.
Miller must pass a background check, the Idaho Press reported , but has already accepted the job that pays $135,000 a year.
Miller replaces Tom Schultz, who left in January.