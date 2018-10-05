I.F. woman hurt in collision with spud truck
KIMBERLY — Amanda Hall, 46, of Idaho Falls, was injured Sept. 28 when her car collided with a potato truck on State Highway 50 near the Interstate 84 overpass northeast of Kimberly, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
According to ISP, Hall was driving eastbound just before 5:30 p.m. when she attempted to make a left turn onto westbound Interstate 84, and failed to yield the right of way to the truck driven by Jerry Andreasen, 68, of Hazleton.
Andreasen's truck struck Hall's vehicle on the passenger side. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Hall was transported by ambulance to St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
SH50 was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, ISP reported.
Ranches takes Angus Association honors
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AAA) — Riverbend Ranch, of Idaho Falls, and Shaw Cattle Co Inc., of Caldwell, ranked the first and second respectively in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Idaho with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2018, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, association chief executive officer.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2018 registered 327,067 head of Angus cattle.
“Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry,” Moczygemba said. “These results underscore our members’ commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry.”
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers. For more information about Angus cattle and the association, visit www.ANGUS.org
Meridian OKs composting site; some opposed
MERIDIAN (MP) — A local organic waste recycling company can expand and add commercial composting to its wood and plant waste recycling facility.
On Sept. 18, Meridian City Council approved a request by Timber Creek Recycling, LLC to become a commercial composting site, offering residents and businesses a place to compost food waste and pick up compost.
Neighboring residents opposed the expansion, saying the recycling facility already decreases their quality of life because of the noise, smell and “dump”-like quality of the site.
Residents were also concerned about the operation’s industrial qualities expanding in an otherwise residential area.
“You have an impact of this facility around the immediate people,” resident Brian Socha testified at a public hearing. “We bought our place around 30 years ago. This is my retirement, and now my concern is, with the zoning residential and allowing one industrial in, are we creating an industrial park?”
Timber Creek Recycling — on the corner of Columbia and Locust Grove roads in Meridian — is within a mile of over 65 residences, according to Josh Leonard of Brian Webb Legal, who represented a group of residents opposed to the expansion.
Apples, music make sweet combination
EMMETT (MI) — The Emmett High band made its annual trek to the orchards last weekend to pick Golden Delicious apples for its fall fundraising project.
Band members, with a little assist from family members, picked through the apple plantings at Seven Oaks and Crimson Gem Orchards last Saturday.
Picking, polishing and sorting, the members prepared cases of apples for fresh eating sales and routed some of the apples to the cider press.
Apples and cider will be available at high school football games the remainder of the season and directly from band members.
Water group gets workforce training grant
BOISE (AP) — The Idaho Rural Water Association of Boise is getting a $1.4 million federal grant to build a workforce training center.
The grant was announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Sept. 27. The Idaho Rural Water Association of Boise estimates the project could help create or retain 550 jobs.
The center will be used to recruit and train members of the Idaho Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network to protect water and wastewater facilities during major flooding events. It will also be used to store special equipment that can be used in the event of a natural disaster.
The money comes from $600 million Congress appropriated for disaster relief and recovery as a result of wildfires and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.