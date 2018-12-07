Reuben Jolley is new member of Angus group
NAMPA (IP) —Reuben Jolley, Nampa, Idaho, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Idaho to pay $260K in dairy spying lawsuit
BOISE (AP) — Idaho will have to pay $260,000 to attorneys for animal rights groups after federal courts ruled Idaho's ban on spying at farms, dairies and slaughterhouses violated free speech rights.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order Nov. 30 as part of a settlement between Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Animal Legal Defense Fund and others.
Idaho lawmakers in 2014 passed the law making it a crime to surreptitiously videotape agriculture operations after the state's $2.5 billion dairy industry complained that videos of cows being abused at a dairy two years earlier unfairly hurt their businesses.
Animal rights activists, civil rights groups and media organizations sued. Winmill ruled the law unconstitutional, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.
Idaho officials have until Feb. 1 to approve the payment.