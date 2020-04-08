Idaho’s own Ninja Warrior competitor, rancher Lance Pekus, and his children have shared a video of themselves preparing a favorite family friendly beef recipe.
The video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L2hhD9tAfM.
Pekus, a rancher from Salmon, has competed since season four in the NBC reality program American Ninja Warrior and made it to the Las Vegas finals of the competition in most seasons. Pekus has built an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course for training on his ranch.
The video is among the resources the Idaho Beef Council is providing to help families develop budget-friendly meal ideas amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Idaho Beef Council is a state organization representing Idaho’s beef ranchers. For more helpful tips, visit www.idbeef.org.