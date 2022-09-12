Boise Farmers Market photo3
Buy Now

People shop at the Boise Farmers Market on Aug. 13.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

BOISE — Idaho’s biggest “foodie” market is alive and well, 10 seasons after its vendors split from Idaho’s largest farmers market and formed their own, food-centric market.

A decade ago, a few dozen farm and ranch vendors split from Capital City Public Market and formed their own market, known as the Boise Farmers Market.

Recommended for you