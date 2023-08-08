Water summit

At the Governor’s Water Summit, water experts and state officials discussed ways to preserve Idaho’s water supply amid growth, climate and infrastructure challenges. Idaho officials addressed the importance of the resource for energy, agriculture and recreation purposes. In this photo, visitors walk along the floating boardwalk in Coeur d’Alene. 

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Water experts and public officials across the state presented challenges, success stories and solutions regarding Idaho’s water supply at the Governor’s Water Summit on Aug. 7 at the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

Officials recognized that water levels in Idaho are in decline, and some of the main challenges they discussed at the summit include population growth, outdated water infrastructure and climate change. 


