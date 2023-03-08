Wolf Population Idaho

A wolf is seen in Yellowstone National Park in this 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service. 

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

Idaho’s wolf population declined by 206, or 13 percent, in 2022. But the state’s total wolf number is still currently nine times greater than the original recovery goal for the animals.

That marks the first time the state’s wolf population has dropped by an appreciable amount since they were reintroduced in Idaho in 1994 and 1995.


