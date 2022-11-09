Exports photo

Potatoes are planted in a Bingham County field last year. A record $2.55 billion worth of agricultural products were exported from Idaho to other nations in 2021.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

For the second straight year, Idaho set a record for total agricultural export value in 2021.

According to recently released USDA data, a total of $2.55 billion worth of agricultural products from Idaho were exported to other countries last year.


