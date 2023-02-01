American Sheep Industry Association

Jeff Siddoway, center, received ASI’s McClure Silver Ram Award for his years of support of the American sheep industry at both the state and national level. His son, J.C., and wife, Cindy, were on hand for the award ceremony.

 Photo courtesy of American Sheep Industry Association

Idaho’s Jeff Siddoway was presented with the McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the American Sheep Industry Association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is dedicated to volunteer commitment and service and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his or her state, region or nation.

Siddoway was chosen for his contributions as both a sheep producer and a member of the Idaho state Senate. He’s also petitioned the federal government regularly for support of the once-endangered U.S. Sheep Experiment Station, which was taken off the federal closure list in 2019.


