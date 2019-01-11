NAMPA — Hops production in Idaho, Washington and Oregon reached a record high in 2018, according to the USDA. Idaho has surpassed Oregon in total area harvested by 415 acres.
In its most recent National Hop Report released this month, total hops production numbers grew by 1 percent, hitting 107 million pounds — up from 106 million in 2017 — for the three Northwest states.
Combined harvesting area for Idaho, Washington and Oregon totaled 55,035 acres, compared to 53,989 acres in 2017 — harvested acreage increased in both Idaho and Washington, according to the department, but declined in Oregon.
Idaho has clinched the No. 2 spot nationwide for acres harvested at 8,140 acres, surpassing Oregon’s 7,725 acres.
Idaho has almost doubled its hop production since 2016, this year’s production weighing in at 16.2 million pounds compared to 9.2 million pounds two years ago. The value of production has also increased drastically, up to $86 million this year from $51 million in 2016.
Idaho state accounted for 15 percent of the nation’s hops crop in 2018.
Nate Jackson, owner of Jackson Hop Farm in Wilder, said he has not seen a drastic increase in production but has noticed a considerable increase in harvested acreage. Jackson Hop has increased its footprint by 160 acres, Jackson said.
“There’s been quite a few acres and new farms in Idaho, and that’s probably due to the lower cost of property and less competition than in Yakima,” he said.
For the Gem State, the most prominent varieties of hops, accounting for 70 percent of production, were Zeus, Chinook, Amarillo, Cascade, Citra and Mosaic.
Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, said the booming production is good news for the nation’s role in the global market.
“(The U.S.) has entered a situation where there might even be more hops than we need,” said Watson. “But, we’ve seen an increase in global demand for American hop varieties.”