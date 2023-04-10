When they launched the Mackay Rodeo – Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo in 1946, little did the eight founding members of the Mackay Rodeo Association know it would one day attract professional cowboys.
The rodeo recently became a sanctioned event on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, said Kevin Donahue, president of the Mackay Rodeo Association. It is also co-sanctioned with the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association and Montana Pro Rodeo.
“It’s exciting and unusual for a rodeo in a small town of 500 like Mackay to receive PRCA sanctioning,” Donahue said. “Our stock contractor Gene King told me to apply because he said we have one of the best rodeos in the state. Our application was approved within a week. We have a great committee producing an amazing nonprofit volunteer-run event.”
The PRCA partnership will feature instant replay on a big-screen television above the arena, showcasing the nation’s best cowboys competing for points and $25,000 added prize money in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and bull riding.
“Having it become a national event for the first time this year brings tremendous opportunities to our community, gives businesses an economic boost and will showcase the Lost River Valley.”
He anticipates more than 3,000 people per day will watch the 77th annual Mackay Rodeo – Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo on June 16 and 17.
“They’ll come and see for themselves all the valley has to offer — camping, fishing, hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, trail riding, ATVs — there’s something for everyone,” Donahue said.
A Mackay native and rancher, former bull fighter and ironworker, Donahue grew up going to the rodeo. His brother, Dennie, competed in bull riding at rodeos across the Northwest for 10 years, while his mother, Donna, participated in queen contests.
“I’m passionate about producing the rodeo to honor those who started it and local businesses and volunteers who kept it going for decades,” he said.
Local ranchers Byron and Loy Pehrson are rodeo stock contractors, renowned for their bucking bulls and horses. The Pehrson family has been involved in producing and at times supplying stock since the 1970s.
“They’ve been an integral part of the rodeo until I volunteered in 2016 to keep the tradition alive,” Donahue said.
They helped Donahue fulfill his dream of becoming a pro bull fighter when he was in his early 30s.
After his second thyroid cancer diagnosis while he was an ironworker, Donahue said he realized, “life is short so I should do what I’ve always wanted to do — be a cowboy lifesaver, a bull rider’s guardian angel. Twice, doctors told me I had 20 days or two months to live after I was first diagnosed when I was 18. But I told them that wouldn’t happen because God has a plan for me to still be here.”
Optimistic about his future, Donahue said he started going to the Pehrsons’ indoor arena getting bullfighting pointers from Byron and Loy.
In the 1990s, the Pehrsons, Kevin and his twin brother Kieran produced the Professional Bull Riding Invitational Inc. tours throughout the West.
Donahue finds rodeo sponsors, relying on his vast network of contacts from his bullfighting career and his previous occupation as an ironworker throughout the Northwest and owner of Donahue McNamara Steel.
“Generous local ranchers sponsor buckles and added money, along with our local sponsors that have been our base just like when the rodeo started,” he said. “To get corporate sponsors, I’m on the road most of the time.”
National sponsors include Coors, Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths, Proud Source Water and United Rentals.
The purse includes $5,000 for each rough stock event and $2,500 for timed events. Along with the purse, the date is ideal for attracting competitors as well as spectators from Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, Southeast Idaho, Sun Valley, Custer and Butte counties.
“It’s the same weekend as the start of the nine-day Reno Rodeo, so we hope to get a lot of cowboys who are going there,” Donahue said. “Plus, coming to the rodeo is a great way to spend Father’s Day weekend.”
He said families are a priority and children’s events will be offered including mutton bustin’ and a calf scramble. On Saturday, people wear purple to promote the Man Up Crusade, a program his twin brother Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue started in 2012 to eliminate domestic violence.
“Organizing the rodeo is a way for me to give back to the valley and provide entertainment for families,” said Donahue, who left after high school to launch his career as an ironworker.
“Hanging iron and fighting bulls have both been good to me, but I couldn’t live here and still do that,” he said.
He and his wife, Dana, moved back to the Lost River Valley to care for his father and began producing the rodeo in 2016 with Dana serving as executive director. He bought part of his father’s ranch and began raising cattle.
Donahue has never let health issues limit his mobility, not even the amputation of his right leg above the knee. While calving in 2020, “a cow pushed me against the fence and sliced a 3-inch-deep hole in my leg, down to the bone. I thought it healed, but I got a MRSA infection.”
Like he had done previously, he defied doctors’ predictions.
“I was told with an amputation above the knee, I’d have a 98 percent chance of never walking again,” he said. “I was riding three months later. I’m not gonna quit or slow down from doing the things I love — the rodeo and raising cattle. I get along just fine.”
The Mackay Rodeo Facebook page provides the schedule for the competitions, breakfast, parade, dance and concert and a link to buy tickets. The rodeo’s storied history is told in the book, “Idaho’s Wildest: The Mackay Rodeo’s Early Years” available for $10 per copy at Way Out West Publishing, 3255 E. 129th N. in Idaho Falls.
