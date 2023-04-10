2 bareback by bob bagley 0090

Bareback riders compete at the Mackay Rodeo – Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo.

 Photo by Bob Bagley

When they launched the Mackay Rodeo – Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo in 1946, little did the eight founding members of the Mackay Rodeo Association know it would one day attract professional cowboys.

The rodeo recently became a sanctioned event on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, said Kevin Donahue, president of the Mackay Rodeo Association. It is also co-sanctioned with the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association and Montana Pro Rodeo.


Kevin Donahue, president of the Mackay Rodeo Association, says he is excited the event is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the first time this year.
A steer wrestler earns a quick time.
A calf roper concentrates.

