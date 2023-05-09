MACKAY — Gov. Brad Little immersed himself in a wet, wriggling innovative Career Technical Education program when he helped stock rainbow trout in a creek near Mackay Junior/Senior High School in rural central Idaho on May 3.

He tossed a bucket of fingerlings into Kids’ Creek in town after touring students’ new state-of-the-art $84,000 aquaculture lab, where they have been raising 3,000 golden trout, grayling and rainbow trout since October. In mid-May, CTE administrators will help students release golden trout east of town.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.