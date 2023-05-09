MACKAY — Gov. Brad Little immersed himself in a wet, wriggling innovative Career Technical Education program when he helped stock rainbow trout in a creek near Mackay Junior/Senior High School in rural central Idaho on May 3.
He tossed a bucket of fingerlings into Kids’ Creek in town after touring students’ new state-of-the-art $84,000 aquaculture lab, where they have been raising 3,000 golden trout, grayling and rainbow trout since October. In mid-May, CTE administrators will help students release golden trout east of town.
“CTE is a vital educational option that we want to be affordable,” Little told students at an assembly before touring the lab. His Idaho Launch initiative will provide up to $8,000 to high school graduates to attain CTE certificates in a variety of careers.
With experience working in the former aquaculture lab, Mackay alumni have landed jobs in fish-related careers as technicians at hatcheries and fish farms and guides.
Aquaculture is a key component of Idaho’s agricultural economy, providing 800 jobs and generating $150 million annually, according to a University of Idaho study. Fish farms based in southern Idaho produce 70 percent of the nation’s domestic trout, amounting to 40 million pounds annually. More than 2 million pounds of tilapia, catfish and sturgeon meat and caviar are also raised yearly.
Agri-science students in the aquaculture program, established in the mid-1990s, not only learn jobs skills but also coordinate with state and federal agencies to boost native fish populations and create angling opportunities.
During a tour of the new 1,400-square-foot lab, Little said he was astounded at students’ accomplishments in their former lab, a small aged greenhouse they converted. He was equally impressed with the new lab, which they helped build with community volunteers, grants and donations.
“I applaud the school district and the community for coming together to create this impressive facility,” Little said. “Thanks to their good work, Mackay students are receiving a top-notch education and training opportunities that will connect them with meaningful careers. Idaho has a bright future, and these students are the proof.”
The students’ agri-science instructor and FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven said the “best projects always come from students.” The school has 86 students from eighth to 12th grades and 70 in the ag program. “Our new lab is the only high school lab of its kind statewide and perhaps nationwide.”
Relying on advice from local biologists and teachers, students’ pioneering projects in their old lab have rippled outward to have significant lasting benefits for recreation and research. For the first time in Idaho, they stocked California Golden Trout in a creek, establishing a destination fishery for anglers in Lower Cedar Creek east of town.
Another project focused on incubating, raising and releasing a unique local species, the Big Lost River Mountain Whitefish, to help stabilize its population. The fish had never been incubated and raised in a lab until a student developed a feeding protocol of brine shrimp and ground-up bloodworms for the tiny fry.
The popular sturgeon swimming in the native fish display at the East Idaho Aquarium were raised in the Mackay lab.
“It’s unprecedented what they did in their old lab,” said local fish biologist Bart Gamett, who works for the U.S. Forest Service.
Considering students’ remarkable track record, more than a dozen diverse groups statewide, including agricultural, environmental and tribal organizations, were eager to help finance the construction of a new lab to support continued projects.
Eighth-graders Jesse Barger and Lucas Hulse, who feed the fish every morning, told Little about the lab’s award-winning aeration system, which oxygenates water without using additional electricity.
Instead of using a noisy electric air generator, students installed a venturi aerator at each tank. They placed an hourglass-shaped fitting inside a ¾-inch hard plastic pipe to change the water pressure and draw air into the system, mixing it with pumped water.
To build a prototype, students used a 3D printer to make the fitting. They made a video, explaining their idea and entered it in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge. Selected as a state finalist, they were awarded a $7,500 credit to buy supplies and assemble the system.
The final aerators were fine-tuned and made from reducers sawed in half with a fender washer glued in between to create the venturi.
Van Leuven said the aeration system has impressed industry experts.
“This is fantastic,” said Jacob Bledsoe, University of Idaho assistant professor, aquaculture research and extension specialist at Hagerman. “It’s one of the cleanest labs I’ve seen and definitely the caliber to conduct research. The fact that students are at the forefront is amazing.”
Operating the new lab’s 23 tanks at full capacity, students will be able to raise 20,000 fish annually.
Eventually, Van Leuven intends for the lab to be certified as a disease-free facility by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game — yet another milestone for a high school lab.
“We’re really excited for the program’s future,” he said. “We’d like to see how large we can grow some goldens for spawning and have been asked to supply graylings and goldens to the East Idaho Aquarium to join the sturgeon we raised that are there.”
