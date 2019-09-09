The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has announced its fall schedule for free pesticide disposals across the state. Agricultural producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners will have a safe, legal and free opportunity to dispose of unusable pesticides through these scheduled events.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name. Unusable pesticides should be taken to a collection site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates and at the locations listed below. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.
Collections will be held at the following locations:
Idaho Falls on Sept. 10 at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, 2455 Hemmert Ave.; Blackfoot on Sept. 11 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 97 Park St.; American Falls on Sept. 12 at the Power County Transfer Station, 2950 Landfill Road; Burley on Sept. 24 at the BLM - Burley Field Office, 3630 Overland Road; Twin Falls on Sept. 25 at Twin Falls Canal Co., 357 6th Ave. West; and Nampa on Sept. 26 at the Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave.
All collections run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on scheduled days.
“Since 1993, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has safely collected and disposed of over 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.” said Victor Mason II, Agricultural Resources Division Administrator.
ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.
For more information about the collections, please visit the ISDA website — https://agri.idaho.gov/main/56-2/pesticides/pesticide-disposal/