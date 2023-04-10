Snowpack

Snowpack in the Portneuf basin, shown here, was at 201 percent of normal on April 4. Most Idaho basins received a lot more snow than normal this year and that bodes well for the 2023 irrigation season.

 Photo courtesy of Joel Benson

Most Idaho basins received a lot more snowpack than normal this winter and it’s shaping up to be a good water year.

That’s welcome news to Idaho farmers, ranchers, recreationists and others who depend on the state’s reservoir systems to receive enough water during the hot, dry summer months.


