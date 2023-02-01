RIGBY — Like many other areas of the state, Jefferson County has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
So far, that growth, and the resulting loss of farmland, has been concentrated around the Rigby area, and Jefferson is still a solid agricultural county.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 750 farms in Jefferson County during the 2017 census year and 333,522 total land in farms. Farmers and ranchers brought in a total of $295 million in farm-gate revenue that year, according to the census.
“We’re still a heavily agricultural county,” said Jefferson County Farm Bureau President Alan Clark, who grows malt barley, alfalfa and wheat and has 500 beef cows near Menan.
A lot of farm ground around the Rigby area is being turned into subdivisions and houses, said Rigby farmer Scott Hancock, who also serves as county commissioner.
But there are some real rural areas of the county that are not being impacted by growth and there is some serious agricultural production taking place in Jefferson County, said Hancock.
“In our county’s comprehensive plan, we say that we are an ag county, no question about it,” he said.
The Jefferson County Farm Bureau organization focuses a lot of attention on educating school children about the agriculture industry and its importance to the area. That includes hosting an annual Third Grade Ag Expo event at the county fairgrounds.
Every third-grade class in the county participated in the 2022 Ag Expo, Clark said. While Farm Bureau sponsored the event, it was planned and executed with the help of 50 FFA students from Jefferson County.
Supporting high school ag students is another big focus of the local Farm Bureau organization, said Rigby farmer Holly Hancock, Scott Hancock’s wife.
“We’re big supporters of FFA, like a lot of the county Farm Bureaus are,” she said.
In addition to continuing to support youth ag education, Clark said the Jefferson County Farm Bureau would like to expand its efforts into educating all the newcomers about the important role agriculture plays in the local economy and way of life.
“I think educating the youth is important but I would really like to see our county also push into teaching adults more about agriculture,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of people in here that aren’t from farm country and I think we need to connect with those people to let them know what farming is.”
“We’re getting a lot of people moving here from out of state, so there are a lot of new people who need to be educated about agriculture,” said Rigby farmer James Bazil.
It’s critical that farmers and ranchers continue to find ways to educate people about why agriculture is important, Holly Hancock said.
“The generations now are too far removed from the farm,” she said. “They have no clue where their food comes from, other than the store.”
According to the 2017 ag census, hay is the county’s top crop acreage-wise, with 81,980 acres grown in 2017, followed by wheat (43,318), barley (40,084), and potatoes (30,961).
Cattle and calves is also one of the county’s top agricultural commodities and there were 84,789 cattle and calves in Jefferson County during the 2017 census year.
Jefferson is one of the top hay-producing counties in Idaho, Bazil said.
“It’s a really good area to grow hay,” he said. “The Mud Lake area, in particular, is one of the best areas for growing hay in the state.”
A lot of potato processing also occurs in Jefferson County and several spud processing plants are located there.
“We process a lot of potatoes here in Jefferson County,” Scott Hancock said. “They ship a lot of fresh as well as processed potatoes out of our county.”
According to the ag census, 75 farms in Jefferson County were 1,000 acres or more in size in 2017, 50 farms were from 500 to 999 acres in size and 47 were from 180 to 499 acres in size.
On the other end of the scale, there were 203 farms from 1 to 9 acres in size, 247 between 10 to 49 acres in size and 12 between 50 and 179 acres in size.
