BLACKFOOT – Over the past several years, when you thought of bull riding on the high school level, the name that would leap to your mind is Rawley Johnson.
Johnson, who hails from Ririe, has put together a strong resume when it comes to rodeo, especially in the southeastern Idaho area.
He has won most of the local rodeos and has placed at the Idaho State High School Rodeo in each of those years and he is the consummate professional when it comes to getting ready to ride a 2,000-pound bull that wants nothing less than to tear you limb from limb and leave you in a stomped, bloody mess.
Johnson pays those thoughts no mind, he just keeps on going about his business and helping out as many of his friends that he can. He is part of that bull riders brotherhood that exists everywhere that bull riders congregate.
“We all take care of each other,” Johnson said. “Whether it is traveling to and from rodeos, sharing information about the bulls, working the chutes for each other and helping each other do their best each and every night. We take care of each other.”
It is what makes the bull riding fraternity so special these days. The fact that who wins doesn’t really matter, they only want to help the next guy win if they don’t. They want it all to be as even as it can be and if that means you do your best to help the next guy, then so be it. The next guy will be there to help him as well.
“It doesn’t really matter what happens during the rodeo, we all want the best for each other,” Johnson said. “If I can’t win, then I want one of my buddies to win. We travel together, we share so much time together and we don’t want anyone to get hurt. We look out for each other and help out where we can.”
There wasn’t anyone who was happier when Kelby Schneiter won the bareback event at the recently completed National High School Finals Rodeo. Schneiter, who doesn’t ride bulls, is still a member of the fraternity and they all help each other out. Johnson was just as happy for Cooper Cooke, who does ride bulls, when he was the Reserve Grand Champion All-Around Cowboy at the same rodeo.
For his part, Johnson finished fourth in the bull riding, earning his own awards as part of the all-American team that was announced and awarded the coveted buckles they are all pursuing.
There was nobody happier for Johnson than were Cooke and Schneiter when Johnson posted a score of 81 in the final round of competition and when Cooke secured his Reserve Grand Champion award than was Johnson or when Schneiter won the bareback title, Johnson was the first one to set up and congratulate him.
That is the way it goes in the rodeo game.
Last year in the National Finals Rodeo for the professionals, a story circulated that Stetson Jorgensen, who is from Blackfoot, loaned out his horse to the guy that eventually beat him for the title. It is those kinds of relationships that are developed in rodeo that makes it unique in sports and keeps it real to the athletes that participate in the sport. They all pull for each other.
That is what sets cowboys like Rawley Johnson apart from the average athlete, the one that has to win at any cost. Johnson is part of something bigger and better and that is the bull riding fraternity and he wouldn’t have it any other way.