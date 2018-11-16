KUNA — On a brisk November day on the Cabalo’s Orchard and Gardens, Kuna farmer Cathy Cabalo opens a gate to a large pen with hundreds of turkeys. The turkeys surround and follow her as she walks to the center of the pen — their white feathers lit up by the midafternoon sun.
Cabalo pulls up her hands and begins cooing at flock, and without a second passing the flock stops, perks up their heads and begins cooing back.
In two weeks, these roughly 440 turkeys will be at the center of residents’ dinner tables, tasting, as Cabalo describes it, “juicy... with a rich flavor.”
Each year Cabalo’s Orchard and Kuna’s Vogel Farms work together to raise turkeys to sell to families in the Treasure Valley.
The idea began when Debi Vogel, owner of Vogel Farms, went to a party at the Kuna Fire Department in 2005 and sampled a homegrown turkey.
“I thought it was the best tasting thing in the universe,” Vogel said.
The next year, Vogel said that turkey sparked an idea.
“Cathy and I were talking, and we got this harebrained idea that we were going to start raising turkeys,” Vogel said.
Over the next decade the two farmers began raising turkeys, learning a little more each year about the turkeys’ needs and experimenting with the size of the flock. Eventually they settled on raising about 500 turkeys a year.
In June, Cabalo and Vogel buy about 600 chicks within a day of their hatching. Vogel Farms has a room set aside for the chicks that has temperature and lighting control — without the right conditions, the chicks wouldn’t be able to survive.
Vogel said even with the right conditions there is a naturally high mortality rate when raising any fowl. Last year Vogel ordered 1,200 baby chickens and lost 1,120 because someone shipped them as three-day shipping instead of priority. During the shipping process those chicks had no food or water, Vogel said.
“It’s devastating because even though we’ll replace them, all those little chickens died,” said Vogel.
In August, those turkeys are moved a couple miles down the street to the Cabalo’s Orchard where they are given a lot of room to graze near the orchard’s 6 acres of apple trees. Cabalo said families who come out to the orchard to pick apples can feed the turkeys fruit that has fallen on ground.
“Kids will feed them (and say), ‘I want one of those, they’re happy turkeys,’” Cabalo said.
She said making sure the turkeys are happy is part of the goal.
“We’re raising them for food so we want them to have a good life,” said Cabalo. “I really want to make sure when they are here, they’re comfortable and they’re happy.”
By the end of a good season, the farmers will end up with about 450 to 500 turkeys. Vogel said the number of turkeys would be more steady if the turkeys were raised inside in climate controlled area like mass producers use.
“When you do it naturally you get more fluctuation,” Vogel said. “There’s nothing you can do about it.”
When they’re not eating fallen apples, the turkeys are fed grains grown on Vogel’s farm. Cabalo said as the turkeys reach adolescence, they start making a low rumbling noise and will follow customers around.
“I like watching the interactions,” Cabalo said.
A little more than a week before Thanksgiving, the farmers begin bringing batches of the turkeys to butcher. After that the turkeys are “ultra-chilled” for 12 hours, tagged and ready for pick up.
Cabalo said by the time the turkeys are sent to the butcher, they’ve gotten a lot meaner — ganging up and picking on weaker turkeys in the flock.
“You don’t miss them,” Cabalo said.
Vogel said every year they either sell out or have a couple left, which can be sold throughout the winter.
As of Nov. 13, there were about 70 to 80 turkeys left for preorder.
This year the turkeys sold for $4.35 a pound, but customers who preordered before Sept. 2 and put down their $30 deposit got a special deal of $3.95 a pound. Turkeys weight between 15 to 22 pounds, said Vogel. A 20-pound turkey costs $87 at regular price.
“If we didn’t sell any of them until the last week, I’d have a stroke,” said Vogel.
Cabalo said next year the price might change after the farmers evaluate feed costs.
Vogel said as long as the two farmers sell at least 200 turkeys, they will break even. Cabalo said like all farming, on a good year “you make good money.”
“You never have good year after good year,” said Cabalo. “The last two years we barely broke even.”
Cabalo said despite all the efforts, on those years the two farmers put in all that effort just to eat a good turkey. That in itself, however, is sometimes worth it, she said.
“A fresh turkey is going to be juicy, not dry, and it will cook in half the time,” said Cabalo.