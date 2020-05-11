In this March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office is a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho. The device, called M-44, is spring-activated and sprays poison that is meant to kill predators. Three environmental groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the U.S. government from killing coyotes and other predators in Idaho until environmental studies are carried out. Western Watersheds Project and two other groups are also asking a federal court in the lawsuit filed Thursday, May 7, 2020 to shut down a federal facility in Pocatello that manufactures poison to kill predators.