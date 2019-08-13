This June 1, 2012 file photo shows the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley, Idaho. Central Idaho ranch owners want construction of a proposed trail connecting the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley stopped and further work to make it a smooth path for hikers and bikers prohibited. Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone have been fighting construction of the trail with a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government and on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, filed new documents contending the proposed trail violates environmental laws.