MERIDIAN — The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has named 30 Idahoans to Class 39, according to a news release.
These individuals have been selected from agriculture and agribusiness organizations to participate in the class sessions to be held during the next four months.
The LIA program is designed to enhance the leadership, personal development and awareness of agriculture for each participant. Class members will hear 60 different speakers, participate in tours, have speaking opportunities and experiences personal growth situations to better prepare them for leadership opportunities, according to Rick Waitley, executive director of the LIA.
Sessions will be held in Moscow, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Boise. Graduation will be held in February.
Since 1985, more than 950 people have graduated from the statewide program. Sponsorship is provided for participants by various agencies, commodity groups and agribusinesses.
For more information, contact Waitley at 55 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642, 208-888-0988 or visit www.leadershipidahoag.org.
The following individuals have been named to Class 39:
Eastern Idaho:
Nikki Dalton, Brody Fitch and Adrienne Lipka, of Pocatello; Kasia Duellman and Cody Hendrix, of Idaho Falls; Craig Phillips, of Menan; and Avery Roberts, of Blackfoot.
South-central Idaho:
Luis Hurtado, of Rupert; Michael Ottley and Aria Spear, of Burley; and Nic Wittman, of Paul.
Southwest Idaho:
Bob Carter, Trisha Cracroft, Brooke Jacobson and Louis Martinez, of Boise; Tobin Dixon, of Star; Bryce Durrant, of Meridian; Tim Hesby, of Gooding; Jarom Jemmett and Maggie Malson, of Parma; Dain Johnson, of Caldwell; and Dennis Merrick and Stephen Parrott, of Nampa.
Northern Idaho:
Audra Cochrain and Jenny Ford, of Moscow; Jared Everson and Katie Mosman, of Grangeville; Jacob Gisler, of Genesee; Cole Riggers, of Craigmont; and Ben Schumacher, of Nezperce.