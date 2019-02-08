BOISE — Two Idaho lawmakers were recently recognized with the Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council Friend of the Industry Award when the council joined forces with the FFA organization to host the annual NWACC/FFA Cenarrusa Day on the Hill event in Boise.
The council represents local and regional cooperatives in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Over 300 attended the event, named in honor of the late Secretary of State Pete Cenarrusa. Cenarrusa’s wife, Freda Cenarrusa, was in the audience for the event. During the luncheon, LaMar Isaak, the council’s Idaho board member, recognized:
Sen. Mark Harris, of Soda Springs, and Nampa Rep. John Vander Woude.
Harris was born in Montpelier and graduated from Soda Springs High School. He enrolled at Utah State University and received a degree in political Science. In his life away from the Legislature, he is a rancher with operations in Bear Lake and Caribou counties. Harris is a board member for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. Prior to his election to the Idaho Legislature four years ago, he served as a state board member for the Idaho Farm Bureau and the Idaho Cattle Association. Harris serves as vice chairman of the State Affairs Committee, and is a member of the Senate Agricultural Affairs and the Health and Welfare Committees.
Vander Woude is serving his fifth term in the Idaho Legislature. He served 16 years on the Nampa Christian School Board. He is a former board member of the United Dairymen of Idaho and served in leaderships roles with the Milk Producers of Idaho and the Idaho Dairy Herd Improvement Association. Vander Woude is currently serving as chairman of the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee and is a member of the House Health and Welfare and the Resources and Conservation Committees.
Isaak acknowledged the agricultural connection and the belief in the cooperative way of business that has been demonstrated by both of these state leaders.
Rick Waitley, Idaho lobbyist for the Northwest Agriculture Cooperative Council, said that this annual award is given to Idaho legislators who have demonstrated outstanding leadership for Idaho agriculture and have been supportive of rural cooperatives.
“Several FFA Chapters from across Idaho were present for the event and enjoyed a luncheon sponsored by the CHS Cooperative and NWACC,” Waitley said. “FFA members had the chance to host Idaho legislators, providing the opportunity for the students to learn more about how public policy is developed.”