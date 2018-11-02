BOISE — A $4.3 million loan to the North Fremont Canal System was approved last week for Phase 3 of the Marysville gravity-pressurized irrigation pipeline project, which will include a new diversion structure and about 16 miles of gravity-pressurized irrigation pipeline for farmers in the north Fremont County area.
The Idaho Water Resource Board held a special meeting Oct. 23 to expedite the 20-year loan for the construction of the project.
The total cost of the project is slightly more than $11 million. The Natural Resources Conservation Service recently provided a $6.8 million grant for the project, and the board is financing the balance, or 39 percent of the total project costs. Construction is slated to begin this fall and is expected to be completed by spring in time for the next crop season.
The purpose of the project is to conserve 2,400 acre-feet of irrigation water that is lost due to canal seepage and evaporation, increase public safety by removing open canals in communities and reduce power costs by 1,200 kilowatt-hours by removing existing pumping facilities.
In Phase 3, about 17.8 miles of open canal will be converted to 16 miles of gravity-pressurized irrigation pipeline to serve participating irrigators across approximately 2,784 acres of farmland in Fremont County.
“To convert from an open ditch to a pipeline in a gravity-fed system will create a huge power savings to the participating farmers in our area,” said Sean Maupin, president of the North Fremont Canal System.
He noted that about 40 large water pumps that had been sending water to nearby pivot sprinklers will be phased out.
“You can spend $7,000 to 8,000 just to start up those pumps,” he said.
Each farmer who is participating in Phase 3 of the system will pay an increased per-acre assessment to cover the loan cost, Maupin said, “but one of the beautiful things about the project is you can almost make your increased payment based on what you save in power costs.”
“We appreciate all that you do for the state and your community,” said Roger Chase, chairman of the water board.
The efficiency of the pipeline project will “improve delivery of water to shareholders so they can receive their full allocation of water during the peak period of the irrigation season,” said board staffer Rick Collingwood.
The project will cause no losses to the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, Maupin said.
“The aquifer up there is holding steady,” he said.
The project also will eliminate irrigation return flows to the Henrys Fork of the Snake River, reduce a source of noxious weeds in the open canals and improve seasonal air quality by eliminating the need to burn vegetation along the canal and ditch systems, officials said.
There is still one more phase of the project expected to be built in the future. It is anticipated that Phase 5, the final phase of the project, will be constructed within three to five years.