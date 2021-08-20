RIRIE — Rawley Johnson, an 18-year-old graduate of Ririe High School and son of Kate and Jared Johnson, recently competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo that was held in Nebraska. Rawley competed in bull riding and placed fourth in the nation.
Rawley didn’t stop there, however. He went on to compete in the World Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Preston, where he placed third in bull riding. Rawley then went on to compete in Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph, Oregon, where he was unfortunately bucked off.
“So I was born to rodeo, I guess,” Rawley said.
Rawley said this is his first time being able to go to nationals for the high school division. He had made it to a national competition in junior high but has since had a tough time making it to nationals during the past few years.
Rawley’s passion for riding started at an early age.
“I started riding sheep when I was about 5 years old,” said Rawley. “I did that for about a year. Then I moved on to calf riding; then I got on to mini bulls until I was about thirteen. Then I went on to junior bulls until I could ride actual bulls. Now I ride bulls professionally.”
Rawley said he got on his first big bull when he was thirteen years old. Rawley grew up on a ranch, so he was always around cattle. His parents rodeoed and all of his uncles and cousins do as well. However, Rawley’s two siblings do not rodeo.
Rawley said he used to ride bareback and saddle bronc through junior high; then in his sophomore year he rode bareback and bulls. Once he was a junior, he mainly rode bulls.
Rawley mentioned the reason he loves bull riding is once you do it for so long, you can’t really get it out of your body, so you just want to do it more and more.
“Pretty much the only thing I want to do is ride bulls,” said Rawley. “My favorite part is when you ride one and you step off and win a lot of points and get a lot of money. The least good part is just getting bucked off or getting hurt. It does happen, but you have to be tough and keep going. I hate losing.”
For the most part, he’s been pretty healthy, just mainly bumps and bruises, but no broken bones or severe injuries. He gets hurt worse when he goes dirt biking.
Rawley mentioned there’s not a lot of time for emotions once you get on the bull.
“By the time you crawl down in the shoot, you go through the motions,” said Rawley. “You just nod your head and you’re not really thinking because that bull is going so fast. There is so much adrenaline and so much excitement when you’re riding one of those things.”
His mother, Kate, said it has been a fun environment in which to watch him grow up. He started riding sheep when he was around 6 years old, and he’s just always had a strong work ethic.
“He’s always been determined,” said Kate. “He’s always been one of those people that hasn’t been jealous but thrived off of seeing other people do good.”
Kate said the sport is competitive, but everybody still roots for each other and is also willing to help each other out.
“It was exciting to see him get to nationals,” Kate said. “He’s been working hard to get to nationals. I think sometimes you forget how big of an accomplishment it is.”
Kate said they only take the top four at state to nationals, but being fourth in the nation is a pretty huge accomplishment in of itself. Kate said since it was his senior year, it was great to see him go and make that final step in his last year and be ready to move on to college.
“We’re just super proud of him, and not just because he’s been successful, but because of the person he is,” said Kate. “That makes us more proud than we could ever be. His goals and ambitions are pretty high, but he never lost track of who he really is, and that is what makes us the most proud.”
Rawley is headed to Western Texas college in the fall.
Rawley said Western Texas College gave him a full-ride scholarship to be on their rodeo team. He also liked the rodeo coach immediately.